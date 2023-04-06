Products
AI Buddy
AI Buddy
ChatGPT in all input fields
AI Buddy is a browser extension that brings chatGTP with you everywhere you go (and click). Just start typing gpt: your prompt; and generate content, responses and code in seconds! Lifetime license and you get to use your own OpenAI API key!
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
by
AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I'm looking for early adopters and feature requests ASAP! Reach out if you have an idea :)"
About this launch
AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic
ChatGPT In All Input Fields
AI Buddy by
AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic
was hunted by
Peter Utekal
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing
. Made by
Peter Utekal
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic
is not rated yet. This is AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#252
