AI Buddy

ChatGPT in all input fields

AI Buddy is a browser extension that brings chatGTP with you everywhere you go (and click). Just start typing gpt: your prompt; and generate content, responses and code in seconds! Lifetime license and you get to use your own OpenAI API key!
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Marketing by
AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic
"I'm looking for early adopters and feature requests ASAP! Reach out if you have an idea :)"

The makers of AI Buddy
About this launch
was hunted by
Peter Utekal
in Productivity, User Experience, Marketing. Made by
Peter Utekal
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is AI Buddy - ChatGPT & Input Field Magic's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#252