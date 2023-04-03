Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AI Bookstore
AI Bookstore
Find the book you want to read with the help of AI
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI Bookstore - Personalized Book Recommendations Discover AI Bookstore, a web service using ChatGPT API to recommend books based on your unique preferences.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
,
Entertainment
by
AI Bookstore
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
AI Bookstore
Find the book you want to read with the help of AI
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
AI Bookstore by
AI Bookstore
was hunted by
kazuwombat
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
,
Entertainment
. Made by
kazuwombat
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
AI Bookstore
is not rated yet. This is AI Bookstore's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report