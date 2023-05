Free Options Discuss Collect Embed Share Stats

Weld - build your data warehouse in minutes with our ELT, rELT and AI Assistant. Connectors to 100+ apps, files and databases. šŸ¤– 10x faster data analysis with our AI Assistant for SQL āš”ļø Fast and easy to set up (< 2 minutes) šŸ‘‰ Give it a try: https://weld.app/