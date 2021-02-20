discussion
Samanyou Garg
Maker
Solving real-world problems using AI.
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 I am really excited to share my latest product with you 😁 👀 What is AI Article Writer? Writing articles is an exhausting process. It can take hours and hours. What if you could write articles in seconds? AI Article Writer is helps you unleash the power of AI to generate 100% original content that reads like it was written by a human. No more copy & paste. No more spinning. 🤯 How does it work? 1. Enter your target keyword and generate some article ideas/titles. 2. Next, generate some intros for your article. 3. Once you have a title and intro, generate an outline for your article. 4. Generate your article. 5. Publish. ☑️ Why choose AI Article Writer? - You will get original articles written in a matter of seconds - No more spinning - No more copy/pasting - Save time and get more work done Thank you for checking this out — I hope you find this tool helpful.
Wonderful product. I am able to write any article, blog or essay within minutes. Saving my my lot of time. Hats off to AI Article Writer team.
@manoj_garg1 Thank you very much!
Wow! Amazing! Does it use gpt-3 at it’s core?
Pretty amazing! Is it possible to write in multiple languages or (for now) just English?
@stevedejo Thank you very much! We will be adding more languages in the next few days.
@becomeferus Kinda agree with you 😅 From a technical perspective it's amazing, but it's the beginning of the end of the internet as we know it. 🙃
@becomeferus We aren't aiming for 100% automated content generation. All we want to do is to help people save time by giving them a draft that they can then improve upon by adding their unique taste.