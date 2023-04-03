Products
Home
→
Product
→
AI Art Generator for Figma
AI Art Generator for Figma
Generative AI plugin for your own designs
Craf plugin for Figma enables users to generate images using popular generative models like Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.
Design Tools
Art
AI Art Generator for Figma
About this launch
AI Art Generator for Figma
(FREE) Generative AI plugin for your own designs.
AI Art Generator for Figma by
AI Art Generator for Figma
was hunted by
Alptekin Can
in
Design Tools
,
Art
. Made by
Alptekin Can
,
Kürşad Çakmak
and
Can Balkaya
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
AI Art Generator for Figma
is not rated yet. This is AI Art Generator for Figma's first launch.
