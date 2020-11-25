AI Anonymizer
Over the last year we have noticed an interesting trend, people are frequently using our generated faces to stay anonymous online. Journalists, law enforcement, and governments have all let us know they have used our images to stay safe while conducting sensitive operations. We wanted to expand this capability to everyone. Today we are launching the Anonymizer, a free web tool where in 1-click you can get a synthetic portrait image that looks similar to you. Simply upload a photo of your face and get back a set of portrait photos that match your physical characteristics. This makes it easy to accurately represent yourself online, while still remaining 100% anonymous. Use your new face as your profile picture anywhere you want to stay safer online. Free for personal usage and inexpensive for companies too.
With advancements in facial recognition systems like Clearview AI it makes sense to be selective on where you share your biometric data online. Anonymity is a common use case for our customers as permissible photos showing full faces are quite rare, especially without likeness rights. We are happy to fill that niche! While we enjoyed being mentioned in the New York Times article this weekend, we would love to start changing the narrative on synthetic media from fear to utility. _Bonus:_ this tool doubles as a super fast way to find exactly what you need on the Generated Photos platform by uploading an example photo.
