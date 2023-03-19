Products
Home
→
Product
→
/ai
Ranked #15 for today
/ai
Use ChatGPT within text boxes on any website by typing /ai
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With this chrome extension, add ChatGPT to text boxes on any website you visit. Simply type '/ai' followed by a prompt, and receive an instant response.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
/ai
About this launch
/ai
Access ChatGPT anywhere you type '/ai'
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
/ai by
/ai
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ihor Stefurak
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
/ai
is not rated yet. This is /ai's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#225
Report