AgyleOS
Ranked #18 for today
AgyleOS
Measure, visualize and develop your agility and culture
agyleOS connects all teams and stakeholders in a central people, agility & culture platform.
Through agyleOS, a place is created where self-organization is supported and promoted, and the planning and collaboration of agile teams are simplified.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
,
Change Management
by
AgyleOS
About this launch
AgyleOS
Measure, visualize and develop your agility and culture
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AgyleOS by
AgyleOS
was hunted by
Alper Öztürk
in
SaaS
,
Human Resources
,
Change Management
. Made by
Öner Zafer
,
N Chalati
and
Alper Öztürk
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
AgyleOS
is not rated yet. This is AgyleOS's first launch.
