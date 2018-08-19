Log InSign up
 

Agrio

Artificially intelligent plant analysis for farmers 👨‍🌾🌱

Saillog offers an artificial intelligence-based solution that enables farmers to identify and treat plant diseases and pests. Saillog encompasses Agrio, a free interactive smartphone app. Agrio users upload images of their diseased crops, which are then analyzed through the artificial intelligence algorithm for automatic disease identification. .

Startup Uses AI to Identify Crop Diseases With Superb Accuracy - NVIDIA Developer News CenterSaillog, an Israeli-based startup, developed a mobile application that leverages deep learning to identify over 500 diseases and pest infestations affecting farmers crops.
NVIDIA Developer News Center

  • Oren Zur-ShavitOwner, WP WebNet
    it's an amazing idea! gives an important control in the hands of the simple worker in the field

    some people are not getting yet the power of sharing - it can save their work.

    im using this app for a long time, and it helped me to prevent damages in the field here in my village.

    Oren Zur-Shavit has used this product for one year.
