Hey Product Hunt Community! Though some may argue that we should just be able to stay on task throughout the workday on sheer will alone, I counter that sometimes we need a small nudge to stay on task when our attention inevitably wanders throughout the day. Agree Not To Focus is a Safari extension that allow you to define a list of sites that you believe could lead to wasted time. If you attempt to visit one of those sites while the block is enabled, it will be replaced with a. splash screen that will ask you to type in a passphrase to gain access to the site. This requires you to put in just a bit more effort to wander off task rather than reflexively opening a new tab and pulling up a site unhindered. The majority of this project was put together in an afternoon after a lightbulb moment and I have found it to be personally useful, but would love to get some feedback on any features that you think could be useful. Hope you enjoy!
