discussion
Would you recommend this product?
JPEGuin
Maker
iOS App Developer
Hey all! 👋 Agree is a super simple free app, built with iOS design guidelines in mind to look great in light and dark mode alike. It contains multiple tints and themes to tweak the app your way, so you can make it your own. Also, the intuitive swipe gestures to vote on polls coupled with the keyboard shortcuts makes using the app a joy. NOTABLE FEATURES: - Beautifully designed with iOS guidelines in mind - Swipe to vote mechanism - Context menus for further actions (voting, duplicating, deleting) - Add date/time for expected poll completions to present a soft deadline - Push notifications to be alerted of winning choices - Sync and share polls via iCloud - 40+ Alternate app icons - Themes and tints - Home Screen Quick Actions - Keyboard Shortcuts - Universal app (available on iPhone/iPad/Mac) Would love to hear your thoughts.
