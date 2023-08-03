Products
Home
→
Product
→
Aglide
Aglide
Manage your team's SaaS accounts, access, & costs
20% off for 6months
•
Payment Required
Aglide reinvents the password manager, by showing you what apps employees have, how much they cost, and whether they actually get used - helping companies cut costs and monitor access.
Launched in
SaaS
Tech
Password manager
by
Aglide
About this launch
Aglide by
Aglide
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Password manager
. Made by
Oliver Colebourne
and
Patrick D. McGuckian
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
26
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
