discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jay L (Jay)
MakerCreativity is the key to success
Hey Product Hunt! Jay here, one of AgilityPortal’s co-founders. :) First, I would to thank the whole entire Agility team for building such an amazing product that is bridging the gap between remote teams. When we first started working on Agility about two years ago, there were two of us and we had no idea how much it would grow and how much support we’d get. At the time, we just knew we wanted to create a product that will allow businesses to become more agile, we believe communication between decision makers and frontline employees needs to flow freely at all times. This helps new ideas to be heard and ensures new trends are spotted the minute they begin to emerge. AgilityPortal is an all-in-one people platform that modernise your workforce. It's designed for engaging your workforce to connect, communicate, and collaborate with your employees. The average employee spends an estimated 30% of the workweek managing e-mail and nearly 20% looking for internal information across siloed applications. Build an intelligent workplace where remote teams connect and collaborate at any time, securely and productively from home, the office, or on the road. In November 2019, we released our official Beta version of Agility, and received such amazing feedback from the community that we were thrown. This encouraged us to push forward and be better, and so we are building new features and updates that our existing customers can benefit, we also welcome new ideas for the community to make our product the number 1 intranet and workplace app for SME's. Website: https://agilityportal.io Once again, thank you on the behalf of the entire Agility team.
Share