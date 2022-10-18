Products
AgileBox
AgileBox
Toolbox for Agile teams
A toolbox provides tools for Agile teams to estimate, prioritize product backlog, conduct retrospectives & daily standup meetings
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
AgileBox
About this launch
AgileBox
Toolbox for Agile teams
AgileBox by
AgileBox
was hunted by
Tam Nagasada
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
AgileBox
is not rated yet. This is AgileBox's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#66
