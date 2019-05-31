Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Agile Docs

Agile Docs

Interact with Jira like a Google Doc

Featured Embed
Agile Docs takes the pain out of interacting with Jira by letting you interact with it like a google doc. You'll be able to execute your product vision better by creating your feature using Agile Doc's real time interactive tree interface.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Rhys Diab
Rhys Diab
Makers
Rhys Diab
Rhys Diab
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Rhys Diab
Rhys DiabMaker@rhysdiab · Atlassian app developer.
Let me know if you have any questions :)
Upvote ·