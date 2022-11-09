Products
Home
→
Product
→
AGG Planner
AGG Planner
Google sheets personal daily planner
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Don't think about which task you should do first. Just think about how you will complete the task. It works with Google Sheets.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
AGG Planner
About this launch
AGG Planner
Google Sheets Personal Daily Planner
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
AGG Planner by
AGG Planner
was hunted by
Atahan Göktürk Güner
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Atahan Göktürk Güner
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
AGG Planner
is not rated yet. This is AGG Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#120
Report