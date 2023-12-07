Products
This is the latest launch from Floatbot
See Floatbot's 6 previous launches
Home
→
Product
→
Agent M - Powered by Floatbot.AI
Agent M - Powered by Floatbot.AI
Generative AI powered Master Agent Developer Framework
Agent M is a powerful LLM based Master Agent developer framework, that lets you create multiple LLM based Agents, that can do natural language-based interaction over your document or data or application.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Floatbot
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Floatbot
Omni-channel customer engagement AI chatbot
4
reviews
68
followers
Agent M - Powered by Floatbot.AI by
Floatbot
was hunted by
Eric Willis
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jimmy H Padia
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
Floatbot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on November 28th, 2017.
Upvotes
41
Comments
19
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
