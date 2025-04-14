Launches
Agent Development Kit
Agent Development Kit
Build multi-agent systems with Google's open framework
Build powerful multi-agent systems with Agent Development Kit (ADK), It's open-source, featured flexible orchestration, rich tool/model ecosystem & built-in evaluation.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Build Multi-Agent Systems with Google's Open Framework
Agent Development Kit by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on April 16th, 2025.
