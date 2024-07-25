Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Agent Crop
Agent Crop

Agent Crop

AI Crop Disease Detection & Plant Identification

Free
Agent Crop, part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, is an AI crop disease detection and Plant Identification system. Agent Crop also has capabilities to recommend possible treatments for diseases.
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Farming
 +1 by
Agent Crop
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
About this launch
Agent Crop
Agent CropAI Crop Disease Detection & Plant Identification
0
reviews
20
followers
Agent Crop by
Agent Crop
was hunted by
Aashrut Vaghani
in Android, Artificial Intelligence, Farming. Made by
Aashrut Vaghani
. Featured on July 27th, 2024.
Agent Crop
is not rated yet. This is Agent Crop's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-