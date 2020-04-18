Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Agenda
Agenda
Todo list & events
iPhone
Productivity
get it
UPVOTE
4
Agenda is born from the need to combine Apple Events and Apple Reminders in a single ecosystem. Why two different apps when they are logically connected to each other?
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Andrea Miotto
Maker
The app is made in SwiftUI, what do you think about it? Do you think a macOS version will be useful?
Upvote
Share
7h
Send