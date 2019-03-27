After Interview 2.0
Get feedback from job interviews to improve
#5 Product of the DayToday
There are many apps that help companies find talents that they want. After Interview is here to help you find the job you want.
Ohsik ParkMaker@ohsik · GoodnightJournal.com, AfterInterview.com
Hi all, After Interview 2.0 is here along with the web app that you asked for :) With After Interview 2.0, you can plan and stay on top of your job search, get/give interview feedbacks, and see analytics on where people have applied and follow their progress(all anonymous) on After Interview. We have also launched the web app that will sync with your iOS and Android app. Our goal is to help you get the job you want and we really need your feedback to do that! Please let us know of your thoughts and suggestions. Can't wait to hear from you!
