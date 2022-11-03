Products
Afleet
Ranked #15 for today

Afleet

Turn your users into your brand ambassador army

Payment Required
Afleet helps you turn your users, employees, and customers into your brand ambassadors and leverage word-of-mouth marketing in a gamified style.
Launched in Marketing, Growth Hacking, Community by
Afleet
About this launch
Afleet
AfleetTurn your users into your brand ambassador army
0
reviews
1
follower
Afleet by
Afleet
was hunted by
Himanshu Bisht 🦉
in Marketing, Growth Hacking, Community. Made by
Himanshu Bisht 🦉
and
Kushagar Konark
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Afleet
is not rated yet. This is Afleet's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#201