Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Afleet
Ranked #15 for today
Afleet
Turn your users into your brand ambassador army
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Afleet helps you turn your users, employees, and customers into your brand ambassadors and leverage word-of-mouth marketing in a gamified style.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
Community
by
Afleet
Calixa Automation Platform
Ad
Turn your self-serve funnel into a revenue engine
About this launch
Afleet
Turn your users into your brand ambassador army
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Afleet by
Afleet
was hunted by
Himanshu Bisht 🦉
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
Community
. Made by
Himanshu Bisht 🦉
and
Kushagar Konark
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Afleet
is not rated yet. This is Afleet's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#201
Report