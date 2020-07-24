Affirmations for VS Code
Positve affirmations while coding
Carl Duncan
Product Hunt keeps preventing me from adding the visual studio link , You can download Affirmations for VS Code here : https://marketplace.visualstudio...
@carl_duncan Hi Carl, I've gone ahead and added it for you. Would be cool to hear your story behind this!
@leandro8209 thank you , I will explain
@leandro8209 Okay so personally , as a programmer I feel like we get lesser validation than we would like because we are more behind the scenes. So I just wanted to create a way to give other programmers a positive message every time they are coding. Coding also does get frustrating sometimes when you are stuck , and a little affirmation can make a big difference. :)
