Affirmations for VS Code

Positve affirmations while coding

Affirmations for VSCode gives you affirmations every time you open up vscode in everyone's favourite format ,JSON. Use "affirmations" to get more Affirmations. Built using : https://www.affirmations.dev/
Carl Duncan
Product Hunt keeps preventing me from adding the visual studio link , You can download Affirmations for VS Code here : https://marketplace.visualstudio...
Leandro
@carl_duncan Hi Carl, I've gone ahead and added it for you. Would be cool to hear your story behind this!
Carl Duncan
@leandro8209 thank you , I will explain
Carl Duncan
@leandro8209 Okay so personally , as a programmer I feel like we get lesser validation than we would like because we are more behind the scenes. So I just wanted to create a way to give other programmers a positive message every time they are coding. Coding also does get frustrating sometimes when you are stuck , and a little affirmation can make a big difference. :)
