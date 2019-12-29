  1. Home
  2.  → Aesthetic Tetris

Aesthetic Tetris

An aesthetic game of Tetris

A minimalistic and aesthetic tetris game in the web browser.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Johann Rohn
Johann Rohn
Maker
Just wanted to share this little project. Feedback greatly appreciated :)
UpvoteShare
Hassan Aboueldahab
Hassan Aboueldahab
i like the game, but i was expect more than regular tetris
UpvoteShare