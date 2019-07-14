Log InSign up
AeroNautical 2.0

An all in one app for aviation enthusiasts ✈️

AeroNautical is your one-stop-shop for getting Aviation Weather, NOTAMs, Airport Runway Information and a lot more. Now carry an AvGeek portal in your pocket. Perfect for pilots and Aviation enthusiasts.
2 Reviews5.0/5
Swapnanil Dhol
Swapnanil Dhol
Maker
When trying to find the live airport information for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator X I found myself having to go to different websites, use different apps to get METAR, NOTAMs, Runway Information etc. I couldn't find a free app that had a good UI or UX for getting the said information. Therefore, I took it upon myself to develop an app that brings all of these information under one roof!
Script Frames
Script Frames
I really like the fact that I can now access everything from one app. Pros: Super Easy to use Cons: Only for iPhones :(
