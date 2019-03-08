Log InSign up
Aero Attack

It's an addictive game of luck and skill.

Aero Attack is an iOS and Android arcade where you play as a pilot Bob tasked to defend the human race from various aerial minions. Fly Bob and his shooting plane through space, dodge the floating minions, alien bosses, satellites, and a couple of space cows.
Aero Attack: How We Developed and Released Our First Indie GameFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The game aimed to make people feel nostalgic and sentimental, remembering the retro games everyone loved spending time on and the emotions they stirred in us. At the beginning stage of the studio's first game, Aero Attack, more than a few have said it reminds them of Flappy Bird and the old Helicopter game, but it's nowhere near the same.
quasiStudio Blog
Aero Attack is a gorgeous cartoon shoot 'em up out now on Android - Droid GamersAero Attack is the sort of mobile game that you can enjoy no matter your age, so is perfect to play with your kids. You'll fly through space shooting aliens, their minions, and... cows? Yes, this game is a little bit bonkers.
Droid Gamers
Predstavljamo novu igru hrvatskih developera - Aero Attack | GoodGame.hrHrvatska indie developerska ekipa pod imenom quasiStudio, nakon dugo vremena i napornog rada, izdala je svoju prvu igru. Aero Attack je od danas dostupan za iOS i Android mobilne uređaje, a radi se o retro arkadi koja se odvija u svemiru upravljajući letjelicama u pravom nostalgičnom stilu koji će prepoznati oni iskusniji gameri i gamerice.
GoodgameZlatko Bukač
Zaigrajte Aero Attack i spasite čovječanstvo od... svemirskih krava?Dvojica mladih programera udružila su snage i napravila svoju prvu mobilnu igru koja će oduševiti sve poklonike retro arkadnih igara, ali i one koji vole ležerno odigrati koju igru dok čekaju tramvaj ili prijatelje u kafiću.
Zimo.co
Aero Attack: Retro Space Shooter IOS-Android-Review-Gameplay-WalkthroughAeroAttack, #AeroAttackios, #AeroAttackapk, #kqlwalkthrough If you like this video, do not hesitate to leave a like and subscribe or support me to have more motivation to produce videos for you. thanks. link to below: Link Donate : https://unghotoi.com/kqlwalkthrough https://streamlabs.com/kqlwalkthrough Flying through space, and shooting floating minions, cows and Jeff the Alien?
YouTubekql walkthrough
Aero Attack címmel rajzfilmes retro shooter érkezett mobilokraHa szeretjük a klasszikus oldalnézetes lövöldözős játékokat, akkor itt az idő, hogy megismerkedjünk a Quasi Alliance Limited közbenjárásával elkészült Aero Attack című retro shooterrel. A rajzfilmes stílusjegyekkel megalkotott alkotás érdekességét leginkább az adja, hogy hősünket, illetve kis űrhajóját a Flappy Bird sajátosságaival, folyamatos pöckölgetéssel kell a levegőben tartani, miközben a nagyszerű fizika mellett a folyamatos akció révén minden szembejövő létformának pusztulnia kell a csatatéren.
MobilgamerManiac
Kresimir TavasMaker@ktavas
What makes this game unique is the challenge of shooting the incoming minions, while keeping that nerve-wracking flappy style jump when avoiding them. We were looking to make people feel nostalgic and sentimental, remembering the retro games everyone loved spending time on and emotions they stirred in us.
