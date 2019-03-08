Aero Attack
It's an addictive game of luck and skill.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Aero Attack is an iOS and Android arcade where you play as a pilot Bob tasked to defend the human race from various aerial minions. Fly Bob and his shooting plane through space, dodge the floating minions, alien bosses, satellites, and a couple of space cows.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kresimir TavasMaker@ktavas
What makes this game unique is the challenge of shooting the incoming minions, while keeping that nerve-wracking flappy style jump when avoiding them. We were looking to make people feel nostalgic and sentimental, remembering the retro games everyone loved spending time on and emotions they stirred in us.
Upvote Share·