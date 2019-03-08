Aero Attack: How We Developed and Released Our First Indie Game

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The game aimed to make people feel nostalgic and sentimental, remembering the retro games everyone loved spending time on and the emotions they stirred in us. At the beginning stage of the studio's first game, Aero Attack, more than a few have said it reminds them of Flappy Bird and the old Helicopter game, but it's nowhere near the same.