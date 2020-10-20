Aerial
Climate action, in your hands.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Andreas Homer
MakerCo-Founder/CEO — Aerial (ex-MSFT)
👋 Hi Hunters, and thank you to @jmj for hunting us! Andreas, Ari, and Ebby here - founders of Aerial. Ready to take responsibility for your carbon footprint, but don't know where to start? After years of excessive travel, we felt the same, so together we created Aerial. We’re excited to share the public beta of Aerial, an effortless way to manage and offset your carbon footprint. Aerial automatically finds your travel emissions from your inbox and tailors a path to carbon neutrality through verified carbon offsets. Aerial makes climate action fun and social. We encourage you to compete with your friends and offer seamless ways to share your positive impact. We also have exclusive content from credible sources geared toward living sustainably and taking charge of your footprint. Our public beta is available on iOS, with more platforms to come. 💡 How does it work? → Track Your Carbon Footprint We accurately calculate how much carbon you emit from flights, rideshare, and rail. Support for more emissions sources coming soon. → Offset Your Emissions By contributing to verified carbon offsetting projects, you help balance your emissions. → Make an Impact Compete with friends to save trees and help the planet. → Get Informed Gain actionable climate insights from our exclusive content. 🍃 What is carbon offsetting? Carbon offsetting is achieved by balancing our emissions with actions that help the environment, such as reforestation and sustainable energy projects. We recognize that carbon offsetting is not the ultimate solution to the climate crisis, but it is the easiest way for most people to do their part. That’s why Aerial also promotes responsible habits and offers guidance on living a more sustainable life. 🔐 Privacy We respect your privacy. Aerial will only use travel-related emails to help you track your emissions, and has been verified to handle email in accordance with Google API Services. You can delete your account at any time. Thanks again for the support, and please don’t hesitate to leave a comment or reach out to us directly! —Andreas, Ari, and Ebby P.S. Be sure to connect your primary Gmail where you receive flight confirmations, rideshare receipts, and rail reservations.
Share
Jeff Morris Jr.
Hunter
Revenue Products at Tinder
I’ve been loving the Aerial beta, and I'm excited for this soft launch. Congratulations, team!
Share
Marcus MacCo-Founder of On Equation
Good product, I like it.
Share
Andreas Homer
MakerCo-Founder/CEO — Aerial (ex-MSFT)
@marcusmac Thank you, Marcus!
Share
Bogdan Ionita
Product Manager at mirro.io
Whoa! Cool step to take for climate action. Stellar team behind it. Congrats!
Share
Ebby Amir
MakerCo-Founder/CTO – Aerial (ex-Google)
@bogdan_ionita thank you!
Share
Andreas Homer
MakerCo-Founder/CEO — Aerial (ex-MSFT)
@bogdan_ionita Thanks, Bogdan!
Share
Ari
Maker
Co-Founder/Design — Aerial (ex-FB)
@bogdan_ionita thanks 🙏🏽
Share
Matic U zamanTeam On Equation Finance Calculator
I really attracted by the Aerial design.
Share
Ebby Amir
MakerCo-Founder/CTO – Aerial (ex-Google)
@maticuzaman we'll take it, thanks!
Share