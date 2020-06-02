Discussion
Bulut Sakchak
Maker
Hello Product Hunt community! 👋 We are so excited to bring AER Dryer into the brave new world of world of Product Hunt. AER's mission is to revolutionize hair dryer technology that hasn't changed much since 1920s and to simply cut the cord. It's incredible to see fundamentally the same design over and over again for more than 100 years with incremental improvements (looking at some other dryers with a big hole in them 🙄 ) while all the other consumer electronics categories have seen rapid innovation. We've been hard at work since 2012 to deliver something that we've been told to be simply impossible because "the battery technology just isn't there yet!" - So we developed it ourselves. 🤓 AER Dryer is almost ready for prime time as we are done with RD and moving into mass production as we speak. We are on track to deliver the first batch by the end of this year. To allow our early adopters to support the project, we just launched our Kickstarter on June 2nd and hit our goal under 30 minutes, currently tracking over 300% for day 1. There are a few units left at the early bird price for those who are interested: https://cordless.aerdryer.com/pr... I'd love answer any of your questions here as well so shoot away!
