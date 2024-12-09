Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Toolhouse
See Toolhouse’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. AdventAI
AdventAI

AdventAI

Celebrate Christmas, AI Style

Free
With AdventAI, unwrap 1️⃣2️⃣ Open-source AI Apps you can build with Toolhouse and any LLM you choose. Use them, make them yours, and monetize them!
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Toolhouse
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
About this launch
Toolhouse
ToolhouseConnect AI to the Real World
6reviews
407
followers
AdventAI by
Toolhouse
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aaishika S Bhattacharya
,
orliesaurus
,
Daniele Bernardi
,
Simone Bernardi
and
Fabio Pulvirenti
. Featured on December 13th, 2024.
Toolhouse
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on November 25th, 2024.
Points
72
Point chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-