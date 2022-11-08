Products
Home
→
Product
→
Advanced Medical dictionary app
Advanced Medical dictionary app
An app to research and learn about medical terminology
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
In this medical dictionary app words translated and written by Dr Kiros Fre Woldu to research and learn about medical terminology, pharmaceutical drugs, healthcare equipment, health conditions, medical devices, medical abbreviations in 10 languages.
Launched in
Android
,
Web App
,
Education
+1 by
Advanced Medical dictionary app
About this launch
Advanced Medical dictionary app
An app to research and learn about medical terminology,
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Advanced Medical dictionary app by
Advanced Medical dictionary app
was hunted by
kiflay tewelde
in
Android
,
Web App
,
Education
. Made by
kiflay tewelde
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Advanced Medical dictionary app
is not rated yet. This is Advanced Medical dictionary app's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#87
