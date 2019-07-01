Log InSign up
Adv3nture

3-in-1 backpack with 32 features

#1 Product of the DayToday
The ADV3NTURE Backpack is high-quality, multi-functional backpack with over 32 features and innovations, like TWO built-in coolers, security pockets for your valuables, our Drop & Go feature, and A LOT more!
Reviews
Discussion
Zane Lamprey
Zane Lamprey
Maker
Hey everyone :) The Adv3nture Backpack is the world’s best premium backpack, with: Drop & Go feature; backpack separates into two bags, so you can drop & go and adapt to your travel needs -Two security pockets (hidden and secure against your back) -Two, triple-insulated coolers to keep food & drinks warm or cold -Two water bottle pockets -Hard-shell sunglass case -Side magnetic pockets -Dedicated computer and tablet (iPad) pockets -Corrugated AIRFLOW foam to keep your back cool -And A LOT more, in the lightest travel backpack you can buy! Would be great to hear your feedback.
