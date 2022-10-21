Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AdTrax by Foreplay
AdTrax by Foreplay
Free Music Library of 5,15, & 30 second sound tracks
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AdTrax is a collection of pre-built, premium music tracks available to download for FREE.
Get dozens royalty-free 5, 15 & 30 second songs composed for video ads & micro content.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Audio
by
AdTrax by Foreplay
Equals
Ad
A spreadsheet with SQL, SaaS connectors, JavaScript and more
Learn more
About this launch
AdTrax by Foreplay
FREE premium pre-built 5/15/30 second audio tracks
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AdTrax by Foreplay by
AdTrax by Foreplay
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Audio
. Made by
Zach Murray
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.
AdTrax by Foreplay
is not rated yet. This is AdTrax by Foreplay's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report