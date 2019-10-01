Adtrackr.io

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Paco Vermeulen
Maker
Woohoo new product on PH 🎉 As a Facebook advertiser and founder of InterestExplorer.io, I found myself visiting Facebook™ Ad Library often to see what others were doing. That sparked the idea for Adtrackr. It's a simple but powerful tool that allows you to track Facebook™ pages and get alerted when they launch new Facebook™ ads. How does it work? #1 Select any Facebook page to track 🕵️ #2 Get an alert when they launch new ads 🔔 #3 Check the ads in Facebook ad library 🔍 + Zapier integration Setup Adtrackr alerts in your favourite apps, through our native Zapier integration. For example: a Slack notification when the tracker is fired. It's a free tool, and it will always be free. You can create up to 3 active trackers now, because I need to assess the load a bit in the beginning. Will probably increase that number soon. Enjoy!
UpvoteShare