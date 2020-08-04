Deals
Ads Transparency Spotlight
Ads Transparency Spotlight
View companies and criteria used to serve ads on Chrome
Google's new Ads Transparency Spotlight(Alpha) extension for Chrome is part of their ongoing initiative to give people more visibility into the data used to personalize ads and more control over that data.
Google's new Chrome extension tells you all about ads on websites you visit
Ads are an inescapable part of our online lives. Even if you have an extreme case of banner blindness, like me, the ads are still there, tracking you, often in ways you wouldn't approve if you had a say in it. To help alleviate this, Google has launched a new Chrome extension called Ads Transparency Spotlight.
Google starts testing its replacement for third-party cookies
Google has taken one step closer to banishing third-party cookies from Chrome. The internet giant has started testing its trust tokens with developers, with promises that more would move to live tests "soon." As before, the company hoped to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome once it could meet the needs of both users and advertisers.
Google launches Chrome extension for ad transparency, Trust Token API | ZDNet
Google has launched this week a Chrome extension that shows how many ads are being loaded on any given web page, what advertisers or ad tech companies are present on the page, and what user data has been used to show personalized ads. The extension, named Ads Transparency Spotlight, is available on the official Chrome Web Store.
Chris Messina
Is this
Google's replacement for the cookie
?
