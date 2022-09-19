Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex
Ranked #9 for today
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex
20 data-proven ad copy templates to increase conversions
Visit
Upvote 50
1 month Pro for Free
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
🤔 Don't know where to start your Facebook ads campaign? Let this collection of "20 Data-Proven Ad Copy Templates To Increase Conversions" be your "Ads-for-All" Safari Guide.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
by
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex
20 Data-Proven Ad Copy Templates To Increase Conversions
0
reviews
52
followers
Follow for updates
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex by
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex
was hunted by
Dominik Lambersy
in
Social Network
,
Marketing
,
Advertising
. Made by
Dominik Lambersy
,
Ceyhun Derinbogaz
,
Matija Golubovic
and
Srdjan Stojadinovic
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
"Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex
is not rated yet. This is "Ads-for-All" eBook by TextCortex's first launch.
Upvotes
50
Comments
26
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#25
Report