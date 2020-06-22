Discussion
Nik Sharma
This platform is incredible for how fast you can not only purchase billboard inventory, but also verify attribution, look at population tracking, etc. We're excited to be a team that works with AdQuick at Sharma Brands!
Hunter
Pro
The next frontier for performance marketing... first Facebook, then Instagram, now billboards ✨
Maker
Hi everyone, The team at AdQuick.com has spent the last year working on closing the gap between the offline and online advertising worlds to give performance marketers a familiar experience when buying and measuring outdoor advertising campaigns. AdQuick is already making strides in building the operating system for out-of-home advertising -- executing the largest multi-market out-of-advertising campaigns, cutting the time for planning and buying cycles by 90%. OOH advertising campaigns with thousands of billboards spanning 20+ markets that took months to plan can now be shipped in less than a week. but it was the time to take on the biggest challenge of them all: creating a buying experience familiar to the digitally-native marketers that came of age with AdWords and Facebook and giving them the tools to make outdoor advertising a channel that they can measure against their conversion events -- irrespective of what business they're in. We created AdQuick Programmatic to make OOH advertising easy, accessible, and measurable for the performance marketers faced with continuously increasing digital advertising costs. So what is AdQuick Programmatic? With AdQuick's new programmatic digital out-of-home DSP you can launch a national out-of-home advertising campaign without sending a single email, in one hour or less. This product makes buying billboards as simple as buying ads on Facebook or Google AdWords. With AdQuick's Attribution Dashboard, you can track actual conversions across brick and mortar, web, and app conversion events -- then optimize your programmatic digital out of home campaigns in real-time. Together, these two products give revenue-driven marketers a new performance channel to test and the conversion data they need to optimize their out-of-home advertising campaigns. Here's the story behind our programmatic DOOH and attribution dashboard products and why we created them: https://www.adquick.com/blog/int... We hope to hear your questions, thoughts, and feedback.
