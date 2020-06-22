  1. Home
AdQuick Programmatic

Buy, measure, and optimize outdoor ad campaigns like web ads

AdQuick Programmatic enables you to buy digital billboards in a self-serve fashion and measure their effectiveness just like Facebook and AdWords.
Track conversions events for your outdoor ad campaigns across web, mobile or brick-and-mortar in a dashboard.
AdQuick raises $6 million to build its programmatic capabilities in OOHAdQuick this week announced the close of a $6million series-A funding round, bringing total funding to $9.4M. AdQuick is an Out of Home (OOH) advertising software company founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles. According to AdQuick, the $6million will be used to increase the sales, invest on the marketing and engineering teams, and develop advanced analytics and programmatic capabilities for OOH.
AdQuick raises $6M to conquer an advertising market Google and Facebook won'tWith Google and Facebook yielding massive control over the online ad market, leaving only scraps for other ad platforms, perhaps it was only natural that tech startups would take a step back and start to look for opportunities in selling billboards. AdQuick, a marketplace for out of home (OOH) adve...
Discussion
Nik Sharma
Nik Sharma
This platform is incredible for how fast you can not only purchase billboard inventory, but also verify attribution, look at population tracking, etc. We're excited to be a team that works with AdQuick at Sharma Brands!
Todd Goldberg
Todd Goldberg
This is awesome. Making a channel 10x easier to use and more measurable is a net positive for marketers. I previously built Mailjoy which did this for direct mail :)
Nick Abouzeid
Nick Abouzeid
Hunter
Pro
The next frontier for performance marketing... first Facebook, then Instagram, now billboards ✨
Chris Gadek
Chris Gadek
Maker
Hi everyone, The team at AdQuick.com has spent the last year working on closing the gap between the offline and online advertising worlds to give performance marketers a familiar experience when buying and measuring outdoor advertising campaigns. AdQuick is already making strides in building the operating system for out-of-home advertising -- executing the largest multi-market out-of-advertising campaigns, cutting the time for planning and buying cycles by 90%. OOH advertising campaigns with thousands of billboards spanning 20+ markets that took months to plan can now be shipped in less than a week. but it was the time to take on the biggest challenge of them all: creating a buying experience familiar to the digitally-native marketers that came of age with AdWords and Facebook and giving them the tools to make outdoor advertising a channel that they can measure against their conversion events -- irrespective of what business they're in. We created AdQuick Programmatic to make OOH advertising easy, accessible, and measurable for the performance marketers faced with continuously increasing digital advertising costs. So what is AdQuick Programmatic? With AdQuick's new programmatic digital out-of-home DSP you can launch a national out-of-home advertising campaign without sending a single email, in one hour or less. This product makes buying billboards as simple as buying ads on Facebook or Google AdWords. With AdQuick's Attribution Dashboard, you can track actual conversions across brick and mortar, web, and app conversion events -- then optimize your programmatic digital out of home campaigns in real-time. Together, these two products give revenue-driven marketers a new performance channel to test and the conversion data they need to optimize their out-of-home advertising campaigns. Here's the story behind our programmatic DOOH and attribution dashboard products and why we created them: https://www.adquick.com/blog/int... We hope to hear your questions, thoughts, and feedback.
