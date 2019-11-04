Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Adobe Photoshop Camera
Adobe Photoshop Camera
An AI powered photo editor for your phone 📸
iPhone
Photoshop
+ 2
Imagine if the magic of Photoshop was inside your camera. With Photoshop Camera, it really is. It’s a new app that understands the best lenses and effects for your photos — before you even take the shot.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Adobe is launching a free AI-powered Photoshop Camera app
Adobe is launching a free AI-powered Photoshop Camera app for iOS and Android, now in limited preview. The app automatically detects the kind of photo being taken, and makes suggestions on which filters to use. The app will feature lenses created by artists and influencers, including Billie Eilish.
Adobe's Photoshop Camera is an AI-powered photo editor for your phone
Instagram and Snapchat have changed the way people look at photo editing. What was once a task limited to those with wildly expensive tools and years of training has become accessible to anyone with a smartphone. These apps and their filters aren't going to replace Photoshop for the pr...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
This seems like fun! Can't wait to see what creators make with this 📸
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send