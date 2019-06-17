Ask
Adobe Fresco
A new drawing app from Adobe
Built for the latest stylus and touch devices, Fresco brings together the world’s largest brush collection with revolutionary new technology to deliver a natural painting and drawing experience.
Adobe's next iPad drawing app is called Adobe Fresco
Adobe's upcoming iPad drawing and painting app will be called Adobe Fresco, the company announced today on its blog. Previously called Project Gemini, the app will arrive sometime later this year. Named after the Italian Renaissance-style painting technique of applying water-based pigments to wet plaster, Adobe Fresco's main selling point is its Live Brushes, which mimic the way paint would mix and blend in real life.
