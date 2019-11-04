Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Adobe Aero
Adobe Aero
Interactive augmented reality
iPhone
Augmented Reality
Design interactive immersive experiences by bringing your design skills into the world of Augmented Reality. No coding or 3D design experience necessary.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
27 minutes ago
Adobe unveils Aero, its first augmented reality creation app
Along with the visual UI, you'll be able to create 3D animations by using your hands and phone or tablet to place objects in space, shape their paths and add triggers so viewers can interact with your objects," Adobe said. That'll make AR creation easier to, well, grasp, while helping creators deliver mobile experiences faster.
Adobe launches Aero, its AR authoring app
Adobe's ambitions around augmented reality (AR) are no secret - there's plenty of potential for building the right design tools for AR developers, after all. At last year's Max event, the company first demoed its Aero AR authoring app and today, it is launching it to the pub...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Wow this is awesome! I'm gonna have some fun messing with this
Upvote
Share
27 minutes ago
Send