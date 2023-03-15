Products
This is the latest launch from AdNabu
See AdNabu’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AdNabu 2.0
Ranked #1 for today

AdNabu 2.0

AI-powered Shopify App to optimize Google Shopping Feed

Free Options
Embed
Previously, people manually wrote longer product titles or created rules to optimize their product data feed. We are excited to announce the first Shopify app powered by OpenAI that suggests longer and keyword-rich product titles.
Launched in Marketing, E-Commerce by
AdNabu
About this launch
AdNabuAI-powered Shopify App to optimize Google Shopping Feed
1review
53
followers
AdNabu 2.0 by
AdNabu
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Marketing, E-Commerce. Made by
Salil Panikkaveettil
,
Arjun Edathadan
,
Sampy Mishra
,
Shubham Raj
,
Bishwjeet Singh
and
Sumit Ranjan
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
AdNabu
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on June 20th, 2016.
Upvotes
48
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#119