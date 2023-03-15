Products
This is the latest launch from AdNabu
See AdNabu’s 3 previous launches →
Ranked #1 for today
AdNabu 2.0
AI-powered Shopify App to optimize Google Shopping Feed
Upvote 48
Previously, people manually wrote longer product titles or created rules to optimize their product data feed. We are excited to announce the first Shopify app powered by OpenAI that suggests longer and keyword-rich product titles.
Marketing
E-Commerce
AdNabu
AdNabu
AI-powered Shopify App to optimize Google Shopping Feed
AdNabu 2.0 by
AdNabu
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Salil Panikkaveettil
,
Arjun Edathadan
,
Sampy Mishra
,
Shubham Raj
,
Bishwjeet Singh
and
Sumit Ranjan
. Featured on March 16th, 2023.
AdNabu
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 20th, 2016.
Upvotes
48
Comments
11
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#119
