Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Admix.in

Admix.in

Make money from your VR/AR content.

get it

Admix is a free Unity plugin to place non-intrusive ads in your VR/AR content, filter advertisers via our programmatic platform, and start generating revenue in minutes. Being programmatic means that instead of working like an agency, we connect your content to large ad exchanges, such as our partner Oath, the parent company of Yahoo and AOL.

Reviews

Amy Grimshaw
 

Discussion

Hunter
Seth Louey
Seth Louey
Makers
Juan Felipe Campos
Juan Felipe Campos
Samuel Huber
Samuel Huber
Eva Reder
Eva Reder
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Eric Y Chen
Eric Y Chen@eyfchen718 · Head of Growth, Startpad
Genius idea to incorporate this into the ever expanding world of VR.
Upvote (2)·