Admix is a free Unity plugin to place non-intrusive ads in your VR/AR content, filter advertisers via our programmatic platform, and start generating revenue in minutes. Being programmatic means that instead of working like an agency, we connect your content to large ad exchanges, such as our partner Oath, the parent company of Yahoo and AOL.
Eric Y Chen@eyfchen718 · Head of Growth, Startpad
Genius idea to incorporate this into the ever expanding world of VR.
