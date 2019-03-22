A minimalist front-end admin toolbar for Administrators, Editors and Authors that includes: Dashboard, Edit, Profile, New post, New Page, and New Custom Post Types.
Supported roles
- Administrator
- Editor
- Author
Ale UrrutiaMaker@alectro · Ale Urrutia, designer. Made in Uruguay.
I've been using WordPress for over 12 years, this is the first plugin I created. The idea behind was to simplify the editing and creation process while visiting the website by removing most unnecessary options from WordPress toolbar. I hope you enjoy it!
