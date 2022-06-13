Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Admini
Ranked #13 for today
Admini
A minimalistic Admin Panel built with Bootstrap 5.2
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
A minimalistic Admin Panel built with Bootstrap 5.2. No bloat, smart, responsive UI.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
+1 by
Admini
Ortto
Promoted
Build your entire growth engine with a single platform.
About this launch
Admini by
Admini
was hunted by
Thomas Portelange
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Thomas Portelange
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
Admini
is not rated yet. This is Admini's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#13
Report