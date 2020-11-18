Admin Portal (by WorkOS)

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Michael Grinich
Maker
Founder & CEO @ WorkOS
Hi Hunters 👋 - I'm the founder and CEO of WorkOS (https://workos.com) A few months ago we launched WorkOS Single Sign-On which is the easiest way to add SSO/SAML to your app. It's like Stripe for enterprise SSO. More here: https://www.producthunt.com/post.... But there was one big piece missing: How do SSO connections get set up? Today we're excited to solve this with the launch of WorkOS Admin Portal. 🎉 Admin Portal is essentially a smart "wizard" that walks an enterprise IT admin through all necessary steps for setting up SSO. It handles uploading X.509 certs, attribute mapping, and validating SAML assertions, and more. Integrating takes just a few lines of code and saves months of engineering work. Inside of Admin Portal are detailed screenshots from all major identity providers, including Okta, G Suite, Microsoft AD FS, OneLogin, and more. This makes it easy for anyone (including non-experts) to follow along and configure SSO. There's no separate docs to read -- it's all built right in. The final step in Admin Portal includes a comprehensive end-to-end test, checking that everything is correctly set up and auth works. If an issue is detected (such as mis-mapped SAML attributes), Admin Portal presents debugging info and suggests how to fix the issue. We've really sweat the details on this so you never have to. The Admin Portal itself is hosted by WorkOS, which means it will keep receiving improvements and getting smarter, with more providers and edge-cases fixed each month. For those developers who want full control of the end-to-end user experience, Admin Portal's UI can be customized to match your brand colors and deployed on your own domain. (But even without this, it still looks great!) We've already had many beta users integrate Admin Portal and quickly on-board their enterprise customers. And we're super excited to hear the Product Hunt community's thoughts and suggestions for where to take this. Want to dive in? The place to learn more about WorkOS is our docs: http://workos.com/docs Need Admin Portal today? Use this special link to sign up and we'll grant you immediate access: https://workos.com/register?utm_... Thanks y'all. Now go forth and make your app enterprise-ready today! 😇
Share