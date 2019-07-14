Discussion
Maker
Levi Smith
Hey everyone! Just wanted to give a little backstory on this project and some details: I currently work in the B2B advertising industry where it is very common for advertisers to not have access to a graphic designer or are working with old and outdated ads. My goal with this project was to help give those advertisers a quick and easy place to make banner ads and as a sales tool to help digital advertising sales reps refresh their clients or bring in older clients who have yet to switch to digital. This is built on Wordpress, utilizing WooCommerce and a variety of plugins to make it work as well as some custom development from myself to get the web app part to work. I am a big fan of this project and hope others find it useful! Let me know if you have any questions, Product Hunt is the first place I wanted to show this off to!
