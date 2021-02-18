discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Simon Rahm
MakerDesigner living in Austria
Hey ProductHunt! 👋 I had this idea for a long time, and when I saw @julian_renard post his product https://kingdom.so, I was really excited to see this concept work out! I still wanted to create my version of it, so I created Adlandis :) It's a strategy game on an isometric tile map, where you can build stuff like houses and trees, and even attack neighbouring kingdoms to expand your kingdom. The goal is to grow in size and rank higher in the scoreboard, to be seen by more visitors! There are 36 spots available in total, so I created a little auction where the highest 36 bids until 1st March get the chance to build their kingdom. 50% of all payments will be donated to the United Nations World Food Programme, to provide meals for hungry children and help poor families around the world. 🍲 I hope you enjoy it, and I am really excited to see some kingdoms having fun playing! :)
Share
@simonRahm Look awesome :-) If you don't mind I will participate with Kingdom.so ;-) Just one feedback, is it possible to already access to the map without to sign up?