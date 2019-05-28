Adjourn is a tool to make meetings simpler and less stressful. Effortlessly plan meetings with a Trello-like, card-based agenda. Add action items and attendees with ease. Keep everyone in the loop with beautiful meeting summary emails.
Reviews
Simple, easy to use note taking and team coordination tool.
Still in the early stages, but the developer takes all feedback seriously
Used for multiple weekly meetings for >1 year. The email blast & Google Calendar integration features are extremely convenient.Zach Smith has used this product for one year.
Email all meeting members feature Simple to use Card/List style interface Google integration
This app is great and I use it almost every day! I hope to see more inegrations as time goes on.
I get more out of meetings by keeping notes and assigning action items with Ajourn.Mark Rosenberg has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Roby ParrMaker@robyparr
I created Adjourn when I started to take on product coordination in addition to my software development activities at work. With at least 30 minutes per day (sometimes up to 5 hours per day!) of meetings, I struggled with remembering everything. I tried handwritten notes, regular note apps, dedicated meeting apps, Trello, and mindmaps. I liked the handwritten notes for their durable storage. I liked Trello for the ease of separating and grouping content. I liked mindmaps for the ability to make infinite branches of information. But none of them really worked for me for long. Adjourn set out to combine all the good points of the note-taking methods I liked while keeping everything as simple as possible. Some of the other meeting apps I tried just felt like another note-taking app with special functionality and that didn't really cut it. Adjourn contains the experience of over 600 meetings from daily usage since 2017 by me and some close colleagues. I hope you'll give it a try and benefit from it as well! Thank you!
