Adidas x GOT

Limited edition Game of Thrones shoes from Adidas

Adidas’ ubiquitous Ultra Boost is made up in six Game of Thrones-inspired colorways, taking references from the Lannister and Targaryen houses, as well as the Night’s Watch and the White Walkers.
Winter is Coming, So is The Adidas Game of Thrones CollectionWinter is coming, so is the Adidas Game of Thrones Collection. And with all the unfinished stories we were left with after the 7th season, we can use a pair or 2 to keep us waiting a bit longer. As 2019 approaches, fans around the world are getting more excited for the airing of the final season of Game of Thrones.
Game Of Thrones adidas Shoes - Full Photos And Release Info | SneakerNews.comThe complete Game Of Thrones x adidas Ultra Boost collection features six different colors that represent all the factions of the television show. A release is expected during the Spring 2019 season, possibly near the premiere of the final season.
Albert Chobanyan
Albert Chobanyan
White Walker's version is looks pretty cool :)
