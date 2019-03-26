Adidas x GOT
Limited edition Game of Thrones shoes from Adidas
Adidas’ ubiquitous Ultra Boost is made up in six Game of Thrones-inspired colorways, taking references from the Lannister and Targaryen houses, as well as the Night’s Watch and the White Walkers.
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
White Walker's version is looks pretty cool :)
