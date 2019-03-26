Adidas x GOT

Winter is Coming, So is The Adidas Game of Thrones Collection

Winter is coming, so is the Adidas Game of Thrones Collection. And with all the unfinished stories we were left with after the 7th season, we can use a pair or 2 to keep us waiting a bit longer. As 2019 approaches, fans around the world are getting more excited for the airing of the final season of Game of Thrones.