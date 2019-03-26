Adidas Game Of Thrones Edition
Winter is coming
#5 Product of the DayToday
Adidas’ ubiquitous Ultra Boost is made up in six Game of Thrones-inspired colorways, taking references from the Lannister and Targaryen houses, as well as the Night’s Watch and the White Walkers.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Albert Chobanyan@albertshepherdson · Project Manager
White Walker's version is looks pretty cool :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Mané KarenHunter@mane_gharibyan · Growth Hacker
@albertshepherdson White Walker's and Targaryen Dragons are my favorite.
Upvote Share·
Lucineh Navasardian@lucineh_navasardian · Social Media Marketing Specialist
House Targaryen is my favorite.
Upvote (1)Share·
Jenya Hovakimyan@jenya_hovakimyan
I need all of them 😍
Upvote (1)Share·
Margarita Ghazaryan@margarita_ghazaryan
I like House lannister
Upvote (1)Share·