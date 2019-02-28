Effortlessly surface the traits, actions and sentiment from the data sitting in your lap to give you ultimate clarity on your customers tastes and needs.
Access Adduco's free, real-time Insights Canvas in just a few clicks to see for yourself.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great source of analytics across the board + a really simple, yet powerful UICons:
No ideas for improvement as of yet
I've been following Adduco and the team for over a year now and am extremely excited about the product they're building.Ryan Heybourn has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Rees VinsenMaker@rees_vinsen · Founder, CEO - Adduco
👋🏼 Hey PH-family, After two years of hard graft in the trenches, we’re excited to launch with a big mission: to redefine the way consumer brands understand customers, deliver content and personalise digital experiences with our customer data platform, Adduco. Last Nov we released our beta enterprise plan to a pilot group of brands…but we think it’s even more fun to share the love with the ProductHunt family by offering the Insights component of our platform FOR FREE: 🛠 With lightning fast integrations to wherever your data sits, you can now effortlessly surface customer traits, actions and sentiment with as little as your Facebook, Instagram and Google Analytics connected. 🔮 Adduco instantly builds a 360º view of your audience by piping any mix of data sources that you connect, inferring different insights from each to find ultimate clarity on their tastes and needs. If that floats your boat, activate a free Startup plan here - addu.co/pricing Why offer free insight? We’re super keen to learn how ANY business uses this component of our platform, so lay the good (yay), the bad (ugh) and the ugly (eek) on us. Our goal is to build the most functional CDP in market and we won’t get there without your help. Also…if you drop 👉🏼 #SeeMore 👈🏼 in a comment on our post I’ll send you beta access to the rest of the platform - which includes: 🥑 Campaign Composer - Create experiences customers love with powerful content tools 🧠 Loyalty Engine - Relationship iteration system for systematic growth 👩🏼💻 Audience Builder - Individual-level analysis to enhance the data in your hands Who wouldn’t want loyalty tracking, personalised content tools and custom audience builders…(plus did someone say automated Facebook ads?? 😏) Thank you for all the support. We’re conscious that you may want to access the entire platform or may have technical questions - Evan, Riley and I will be on hand and here to answer anything that pops to mind. Cheers, Rees - Founder of Adduco @reesvinsen
Ilya Azovtsev 💌+🤖=🚀@ilya_azovtsev · Help sales team close more in less time
Evän ShramMaker@evan_shram · Marketing Manager- Adduco
